FIL Ltd Has $2.73 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.36.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $292.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.98 and a 12-month high of $292.45. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.61, for a total transaction of $366,604.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.26, for a total value of $63,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock worth $6,999,257 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

