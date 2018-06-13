FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,285 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 544.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Fortinet stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $157,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,290 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

