Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

TSE FTN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,023. Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$10.84.

Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corporation is a mutual fund company, which invests primarily in over 15 Canadian and the United States financial services companies. It offers over two types of shares, such as Preferred Shares and Class A Shares. Its investment objectives with respect to Preferred Shares are to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in an amount of over 5.25% annually and to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares approximately $10 per Preferred Share on or about the termination date.

