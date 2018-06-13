Reviewing Rite Aid (RAD) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rite Aid has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.26, indicating that its share price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rite Aid and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 2 5 1 0 1.88 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rite Aid currently has a consensus price target of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid 3.60% -8.25% -0.71% HealthWarehouse.com -0.60% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rite Aid and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $21.53 billion 0.09 $943.47 million ($0.02) -86.00 HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.61 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Rite Aid has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Rite Aid shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rite Aid beats HealthWarehouse.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services comprising screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and infertility treatment services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 12, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,548 stores in 19 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

