Analyzing Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

This table compares Hurco Companies and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 6.27% 9.92% 7.06% MKS Instruments 18.65% 23.94% 15.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and MKS Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $243.67 million 1.23 $15.11 million N/A N/A MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 2.97 $339.13 million $5.96 17.44

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of MKS Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hurco Companies and MKS Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A MKS Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00

MKS Instruments has a consensus price target of $127.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Hurco Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MKS Instruments pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Hurco Companies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.