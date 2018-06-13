AZZ (AZZ) versus Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Critical Contrast

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) and Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AZZ and Revolution Lighting Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

AZZ currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Revolution Lighting Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Lighting Technologies is more favorable than AZZ.

Risk & Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Lighting Technologies has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Revolution Lighting Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZZ and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $810.43 million 1.43 $45.16 million $1.35 33.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies $152.30 million 0.61 -$53.90 million ($0.34) -12.26

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Lighting Technologies. Revolution Lighting Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Revolution Lighting Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 5.56% 4.63% 2.50% Revolution Lighting Technologies -32.91% -7.60% -3.92%

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Revolution Lighting Technologies does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

AZZ beats Revolution Lighting Technologies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

