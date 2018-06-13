Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,029,000 after acquiring an additional 229,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,751,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $315.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.69 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

