First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.19 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,065 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.39 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.79.

Alibaba Group opened at $209.08 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $133.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $525.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

