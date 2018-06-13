Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

