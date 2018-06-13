First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,641,000 after purchasing an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 12,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 36,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.38 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $73.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

