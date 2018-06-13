First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hardinge, Inc. (HDNG)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in Hardinge, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDNG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Hardinge comprises about 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.49% of Hardinge worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hardinge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hardinge by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hardinge by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hardinge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 313,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Hardinge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hardinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Hardinge remained flat at $$18.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85. Hardinge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.88 million during the quarter. Hardinge had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

About Hardinge

Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

