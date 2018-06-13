Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paccar were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Paccar has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Paccar will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paccar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Paccar’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Paccar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.69 to $60.36 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $562,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paccar Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

