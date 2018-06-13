FLIR Systems (FLIR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems is enjoying strong top-line growth, driven by impressive performance across most of its segments. The company’s solid execution and streamlined business are expected to drive solid improvements in backlog, adjusted gross margin and earnings per share. Going forward, the company believes that its robust pipeline of products and steady market traction of the recently launched products will continue to drive revenue growth. Over the past year, FLIR Systems’ shares have outperformed compared with the industry average. Despite these positives, the company’s gross margins are vulnerable to a host of factors, including product mix changes and manufacturing cost absorption. Also, high manufacturing cost absorption is likely to restrict the company’s growth. Moreover, factors like imposition of governmental controls and restrictions on export of technology may pose as concerns.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens set a $59.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

FLIR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,457. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.69.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.84 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,626 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

