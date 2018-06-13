Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fluent earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2240093757694 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Benz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 602,000 shares of company stock worth $1,651,088 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluent, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

