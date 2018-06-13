Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Fluor Co. (NEW) traded down $0.38, reaching $49.44, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor bought 50,000 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10,407.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,679,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,432 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,719,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 908,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth about $44,919,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth about $28,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

