Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Cisco Systems opened at $43.94 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

