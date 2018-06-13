Koch Industries Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 446.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,353 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 529,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 234,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 11,530,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,948,160. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.78 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

