Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (FRCL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON:FRCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 702 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 699 ($9.31), with a volume of 305641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699 ($9.31).

Specifically, insider Sarah Arkle bought 147 shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £989.31 ($1,317.15). Also, insider Beatrice Hannah Millicent Hollond bought 3,500 shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 699 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £24,465 ($32,572.23). Insiders have acquired 5,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,434 in the last three months.

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

