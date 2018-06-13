PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is Foresters Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Foresters Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 comprises about 22.0% of Foresters Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foresters Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,257,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 796,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a twelve month low of $135.80 and a twelve month high of $176.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

