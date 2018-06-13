Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,585,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

In related news, VP Walter Stanley Berman acquired 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $125.07 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.24. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

