Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE: FEDU) is one of 42 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors 148 650 742 18 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million $7.01 million 32.00 Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors $535.20 million $32.77 million 13.79

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Competitors -13.55% -29.99% -7.55%

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Educational services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers education and management consulting services. It operates 27 learning centers in Shanghai and 6 learning centers in other cities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

