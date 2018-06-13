Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post $49.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.22 million and the highest is $50.10 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $43.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $212.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.54 million to $212.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $234.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, EVP Scott Jeffery Miller sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,501.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,130 shares in the company, valued at $234,549.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2,018.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 164,456 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey traded up $0.35, reaching $27.40, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,431. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $379.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

