Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.99 Million Stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of VMware worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in VMware by 34.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VMware by 15.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 119.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.54.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $1,328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,763 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,314.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.