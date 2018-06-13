Frederick J. Sohm Sells 16,000 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CFO Frederick J. Sohm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $255,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spartan Motors traded down $0.30, reaching $15.70, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $569.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 56.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

