Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 144,092 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,092 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 917,355 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 2,969,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 76,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,084 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan opened at $17.86 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

