Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.31). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $244.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

