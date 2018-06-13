Deutsche Bank Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $33.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP opened at $32.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. GAP has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $16,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,530,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,125,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $34,454,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,130,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,458,000 after buying an additional 810,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 38,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of GAP by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 346,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.