Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) to announce sales of $9.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. Garrison Capital reported sales of $9.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full-year sales of $40.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 million to $40.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 million. Garrison Capital had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

GARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,115,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 115,072 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 41.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garrison Capital traded up $0.04, reaching $8.45, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,727. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.18. Garrison Capital has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

