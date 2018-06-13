Gas Price Tops $13.27 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $13.27 or 0.00210241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Poloniex and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $134.41 million and $3.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00605827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00231805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00094192 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Abucoins, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Huobi, DragonEX, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

