Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $255,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $2,563,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments traded up $0.31, reaching $118.77, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $119.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

