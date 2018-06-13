Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.64. 96,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,343. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,543.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,993. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

