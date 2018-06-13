Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $477,000 in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the first quarter worth about $58,903,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 419,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 309,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,972,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,968,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 37,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush set a $124.00 target price on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $3,069,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,082.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,262 shares of company stock valued at $34,047,199. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

