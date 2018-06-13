Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 813 Cable One Inc (CABO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $693.22. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $597.40 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. Cable One had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.75.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

