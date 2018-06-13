Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2018

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences traded down $0.39, hitting $71.29, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,741. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,834 shares of company stock worth $13,693,989. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply