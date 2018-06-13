Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences traded down $0.39, hitting $71.29, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,741. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,834 shares of company stock worth $13,693,989. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

