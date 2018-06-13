Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 450,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 500,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals traded down $3.16, reaching $166.64, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 723,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

