Global Financial Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,275. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

