Gluskin Sheff (GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Gluskin Sheff traded up C$0.87, hitting C$17.64, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,354. Gluskin Sheff has a fifty-two week low of C$14.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

In other Gluskin Sheff news, insider Jim Demetris Bantis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.40 per share, with a total value of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Insiders bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,810 over the last three months.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

