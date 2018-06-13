Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gp Zgp (ZAIS) Share Price

News coverage about Gp Zgp (NASDAQ:ZAIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gp Zgp earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5366101896162 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ ZAIS opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Gp Zgp has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Gp Zgp Company Profile

ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc, an investment management company, focuses on investments in specialized credit strategies. The company manages assets across mortgage-related specialized credit strategies, including residential whole loans, residential mortgage backed securities, asset backed securities, and commercial mortgage backed securities; and corporate-credit, including collateralized loan obligations, collateralized bond obligations, collateralized synthetic obligations, credit default swaps, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Gp Zgp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gp Zgp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.