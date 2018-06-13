Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Equinix worth $44,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $405.33 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($2.91). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.96, for a total value of $161,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,783.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 2,717 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,141,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,477 shares of company stock worth $5,882,714 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.29.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

