Green Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,204,000 after buying an additional 797,122 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum opened at $84.93 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.