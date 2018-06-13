Green Square Capital LLC Has $833,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 267.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,046,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,072,000. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 249,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mercadolibre from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.05.

MELI opened at $301.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

