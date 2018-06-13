Green Square Capital LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $127,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $160,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $168,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,156.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management opened at $83.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $26,021.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,758.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

