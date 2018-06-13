GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to announce $232.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.01 million. GrubHub reported sales of $158.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $956.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on GrubHub from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GrubHub from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other GrubHub news, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $351,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $311,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $939,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,229,936. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 1,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GrubHub by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,409. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

