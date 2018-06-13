Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GRUPO TELEVISA/S (NYSE:TV) to Hold

GRUPO TELEVISA/S (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised GRUPO TELEVISA/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GRUPO TELEVISA/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered GRUPO TELEVISA/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO TELEVISA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GRUPO TELEVISA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 151,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRUPO TELEVISA/S has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

GRUPO TELEVISA/S (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. GRUPO TELEVISA/S had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 4.08%. research analysts predict that GRUPO TELEVISA/S will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GRUPO TELEVISA/S by 75.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO TELEVISA/S by 247.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 374,566 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO TELEVISA/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,026,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO TELEVISA/S during the first quarter worth about $47,912,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO TELEVISA/S during the first quarter worth about $2,659,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

