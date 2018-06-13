GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 18,185 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 237,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 952,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after buying an additional 199,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,097,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. FIG Partners upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hanmi Financial opened at $29.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

