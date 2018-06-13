Comparing Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) and Proto Labs (PRLB)

Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Proto Labs has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Proto Labs does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proto Labs and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $344.49 million 10.31 $51.77 million $1.93 68.34 Gulf Island Fabrication $171.02 million 0.89 -$44.76 million N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Proto Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 15.49% 12.88% 11.56% Gulf Island Fabrication -23.86% -15.73% -12.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proto Labs and Gulf Island Fabrication, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.28%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; undertakes conversion projects; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repair services, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; and onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. Further, it fabricates packaged skid units; offers on-site construction and maintenance services; and undertakes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up projects. The company serves oil and gas companies and their contractors; petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, alternative energy, and diving companies; support vessel operators; and offshore construction contractors, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

