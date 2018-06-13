Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.04

News articles about Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gyrodyne earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.4889440089879 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Gyrodyne traded down $0.26, hitting $20.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Gyrodyne has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

