Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, May 18th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLAG. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.38).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €37.34 ($43.42). 36,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

