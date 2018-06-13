Zooplus (ZO1) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Friday, May 18th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.50 ($187.79).

Shares of ETR ZO1 remained flat at $€163.70 ($190.35) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. Zooplus has a 52 week low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 52 week high of €200.15 ($232.73).

Zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

