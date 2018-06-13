HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 163,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCP by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in HCP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP opened at $24.27 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.28.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $479.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.02 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

In related news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. acquired 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.